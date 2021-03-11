Veteran athlete secures 3 gold medals in Pan India Masters Games

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, May 30

Jarnail Singh Garcha, a veteran athlete from the city, hogged the limelight as he secured three gold medals in the inaugural edition of the Pan India Masters Games held at Bengaluru, recently.

Jarnail Singh (66), a resident of Satjot Nagar, Dhandra road near Dugri, gave a stupendous performance by clinching three gold medals in these games, held at Vidya Nagar Sports School, Bengaluru, from May 11 to 15.

An ex-serviceman, Jarnail Singh took part in the plus 60 years category of the Pan India Masters Games. He competed in three events – high jump, 400m race and 4x400m relay race – and won top honours in all.

On the basis of his outstanding achievement, Jarnail Singh has been selected to represent the country in the 12th Pan Pacific Masters Games scheduled to be held at Gold Coast in Australia this year from November 4 to 13.

Prior to this, Jarnail Singh had annexed gold medal in 400m race in the National Veterans Athletics Meet at Nasik in 2018. Besides, he played kabaddi (Punjab style) and won gold medal in the national championship.

Jarnail Singh is following a strenuous practice schedule of five hours daily to prepare himself for the ensuing games in Australia. “I practice three hours in the morning and two hours in the evening at the local Guru Nanak Stadium to be fit for this prestigious event and hope to bring laurels to the country,” he said while exuding confidence.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh has advised youngsters to shun drugs, excessive use of cell phones, concentrate on studies, indulge in constructive activities and take part in games to lead a healthy life.