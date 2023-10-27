Veteran athlete wins 6 medals in international masters meet

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, October 26

Jarnail Singh Garcha, a 66-year-old veteran athlete from Satjot Nagar, Dhandhra road near Dugri here, has proved to be a consistent performer. After securing three gold medals in the Pan India Masters Games, he stole the limelight at an international meet by securing six medals, including three gold medals.

He competed in the 19th Australian Masters Games held recently in Adelaide. More than 50 master athletes from over 20 nations were seen in action at the competition. Garcha participated in the 65-plus category and stamped his superiority by climbing to the top of the podium.

He got the better of his competitors by bagging gold medals in the 400m race, 300m low hurdles race and 100m high hurdles race, besides finishing as the runner-up in the 800m race. Garcha also made his presence felt in two other events, securing the third position in the 60 metre race and the high jump event.

Earlier, Garcha took part in the 60-plus category of the Pan India Masters Games held in Bengaluru, where he competed in three events (high jump, 400m race and 4x400m relay) and won the top honours in all of them.

Garcha had won a gold medal in the 400m race in the National Veterans Athletics Meet at Nasik a couple years ago, and this had earned him fame at the national level. He has also played kabaddi (Punjab style) and won a gold medal in the National Championship.

He follows a strenuous five-hour exercise regimen to keep himself fit. The veteran athlete advises the youth to stay away from mobile phones, concentrate on academics and follow constructive activities to lead a healthy life.

Garcha rued the lackadaisical attitude of successive state governments towards veteran athletes. He urged people to recognise the achievements of such athletes and honour them, encouraging them to bring laurels for the country. “This would play a major role in encouraging youngsters to take an active part in sports,” he added.