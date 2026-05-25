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Home / Ludhiana / Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh conferred Padma Shri

Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh conferred Padma Shri

Baldev Singh is widely regarded as one of the architects of Indian women’s hockey

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:08 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh during a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
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Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian hockey. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

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Baldev Singh is widely regarded as one of the architects of Indian women’s hockey. He transformed Shahbad Markanda in Haryana into a powerhouse of hockey talent, producing more than 80 international players and eight Indian captains over the years.

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Earlier, Baldev Singh was honoured with the Dronacharya Award for his outstanding coaching career.

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Speaking to this correspondent over the phone, Baldev Singh said a comprehensive and result-oriented plan must be formulated to revive hockey’s lost glory in Punjab. Stressing the need for grassroots development, he said the sport can regain its past stature only through systematic efforts at the school and village levels.

He noted that Punjab, once regarded as the powerhouse of Indian hockey and a producer of numerous Olympians and international stars, urgently needs a dedicated policy for the revival of the game. He suggested that the state should emulate Haryana’s successful sports model, which has emerged as a sporting powerhouse through strong government support, infrastructure development, and incentives for players.

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Baldev Singh maintained that with proper planning, modern infrastructure, trained coaches, and encouragement for young talent, Punjab can once again reclaim its dominant position in Indian hockey.

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