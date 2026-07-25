Veteran shuttlers, youngsters share honours at event in Ludhiana

Promising young and experienced campaigners shared the limelight in the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship on Friday.

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The tournament is being played at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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In the women’s singles 35 plus category, Prabhjot Kaur emerged as the champion after defeating Shruti Monga in the final.

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The girls’ doubles Under-13 title went to Samaira Aggarwal and Tania Dhiman, who outplayed Aisha Khurana and Ritanya Sood. The pairs of Ananya Tiwari and Nitara Sharma, and Avleen Kaur and Nirvanika Sharma finished joint third.

In the men’s doubles 45 plus event, Lakhwinder Pal Singh and Rajesh Gandhi clinched the title. Naman Jain and Ramandeep Singh had to settle for the runners-up position. Anand Kumar and Vikas Kharbanda, along with Harish Goyal and Naveen Kumar, secured the third position.

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The men’s doubles 50 plus crown was bagged by Avtar Grover and Rajesh Grover, who defeated Kulwant Singh and Vijay Kumar in the final. Bhagvinderjeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar at finished third position.