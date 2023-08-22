Veteran singer, actor Surinder Shinda remembered

Ludhiana, August 21
An event in the memory of veteran Punjabi singer-cum-actor Surinder Shinda was organised at Ishmeet Singh Music Institute here on Monday.
The institute director Charan Kamal Singh welcomed Surinder Shinda’s wife Joginder Kaur, his son Maninder Shinda and other dignitaries.
While remembering Shinda, he said today’s singers should take inspiration from Shinda’s voice and should also pay full attention to his writing.
Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar paid rich tributes to the late singer-cum-actor.
Gurbhajan Singh Gill shared their memories of the time spent with Shinda.
