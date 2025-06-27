Veterans want MC library to be on ground floor

While most visitors to the Municipal Library are senior citizens and those who have retired from service, the authorities at the Municipal Council have failed to accommodate it in the premises on the ground floor.

Presently, the library is situated in a poorly maintained room on the first floor of a building located in the noisy Peti Market Area. Stairs leading to the library are so steep that even a normal person finds it difficult to ascend the elevation.

Visitors, predominantly veterans, have urged the authorities to accept and implement their long-pending demand to either provide an elevator or shift the library to a well maintained and easily accessible building situated in a less noisy area.

Justifying the demand raised by the residents, president, Municipal Council, Vikas Krishan Sharma said he had already advised the authorities to either explore the chances of shifting the library to another suitable place or enhance facilities according to requirements of the visitors.

Residents led by social activists Pawan Garg and Varinder Singla regretted that all their demands made regarding shifting of library and improvement of facilities had fallen on deaf ears of the authorities at the Municipal Council.

Safe drinking water, cleanliness and inadequate furniture besides poor stocks of books and journals, were cited among other demands which were never accepted.

“While even a layman can comprehend that the venue is not suitable for housing a library and a reading room, the authorities have failed to understand our problems,” said Pawan Gupta daring the authorities and councillors to spend even an hour in the library in a dignified manner.

Residents further argued that shifting the library to a more suitable venue on the ground floor would enhance inclusiveness as more senior citizens would be encouraged to make use of reading materials available there.

“As it is the responsibility of the government to create a sense of community and engagement among senior citizens, the authorities should be asked to take immediate steps to consider our mobility challenges and special needs regarding safe drinking water and hygienic lavatories,” said Gupta.