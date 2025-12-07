Veterinary college clinches overall trophy at youth fest

The College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, lifted the Overall Championship Trophy at the youth festival ‘YuvTarang’, organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

The event was honoured by the presence of Harpreet Singh Sandhu, State Information Commissioner; Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU; Dr. Nirmal Jaura, DSW, PAU; and Dr. Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, PAU. Renowned Punjabi singer Pammi Bai also attended the ceremony. All dignitaries were felicitated during the function.

Dr. Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the proceedings, emphasising the festival’s importance in nurturing students’ all-round personality and congratulating university teams on the smooth and successful conduct of the event. A tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was also paid.

Organising Secretary Dr. SPS Ghuman stated that competitions were conducted across a wide range of categories, including Fine Arts, Theatre, Music, Dance, and Literary events. Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Hardeep Grewal captivated the audience with his vibrant performances.

At the prize-distribution ceremony, winners were honoured by the dignitaries. The Best Male and Female Actors received gold medals and cash awards instituted in memory of celebrated Punjabi actor and Kabaddi commentator Dr. Darshan Bari.

Overall results

Overall Championship Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Overall Runner’s Up Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy

Puneet Reahan (Male)

Ishnoor Kaur (Female)

Category-wise Trophies & Best Performers

Overall Fine Arts Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Artist (Fine arts): Puneet Reahan (COVS, Ludhiana)

Ishnoor Kaur, (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Literary Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Debater (For the Motion): Anushka Atri (COVS, Ludhiana)

Best Debater (Against the Motion): Khushneet Kaur (COVS, Ludhiana)

Best Speaker (Literary): Khushneet Kaur (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Music Trophy: College of Fisheries, Ludhiana

Best Singer: Ankesh, (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Theatre Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Actor and Dr. Darshan Singh Aulakh Award

Male: Nikhil Kumar (COABT, Ludhiana)

Female: Parampreet Kaur (COVS, Rampura Phul)

Overall Dance Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Female Dancer: Dilraj Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ldh)

Best Male Dancer: Jatin Thakur (COVS, Rampura Phul )

Folk Dance (Male):

1.College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

2.College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

3.College of Fisheries

Folk Dance (Female)

1.College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

2. College of Animal Biotechnology

3. College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul