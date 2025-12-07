DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Veterinary college clinches overall trophy at youth fest

Veterinary college clinches overall trophy at youth fest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:15 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners celebrate with trophy at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.
Advertisement

The College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, lifted the Overall Championship Trophy at the youth festival ‘YuvTarang’, organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The event was honoured by the presence of Harpreet Singh Sandhu, State Information Commissioner; Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU; Dr. Nirmal Jaura, DSW, PAU; and Dr. Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, PAU. Renowned Punjabi singer Pammi Bai also attended the ceremony. All dignitaries were felicitated during the function.

Advertisement

Dr. Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the proceedings, emphasising the festival’s importance in nurturing students’ all-round personality and congratulating university teams on the smooth and successful conduct of the event. A tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was also paid.

Advertisement

Organising Secretary Dr. SPS Ghuman stated that competitions were conducted across a wide range of categories, including Fine Arts, Theatre, Music, Dance, and Literary events. Renowned Punjabi singer and actor Hardeep Grewal captivated the audience with his vibrant performances.

At the prize-distribution ceremony, winners were honoured by the dignitaries. The Best Male and Female Actors received gold medals and cash awards instituted in memory of celebrated Punjabi actor and Kabaddi commentator Dr. Darshan Bari.

Advertisement

Overall results

Overall Championship Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Overall Runner’s Up Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy

Puneet Reahan (Male)

Ishnoor Kaur (Female)

Category-wise Trophies & Best Performers

Overall Fine Arts Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Artist (Fine arts): Puneet Reahan (COVS, Ludhiana)

Ishnoor Kaur, (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Literary Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Debater (For the Motion): Anushka Atri (COVS, Ludhiana)

Best Debater (Against the Motion): Khushneet Kaur (COVS, Ludhiana)

Best Speaker (Literary): Khushneet Kaur (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Music Trophy: College of Fisheries, Ludhiana

Best Singer: Ankesh, (COVS, Ludhiana)

Overall Theatre Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Actor and Dr. Darshan Singh Aulakh Award

Male: Nikhil Kumar (COABT, Ludhiana)

Female: Parampreet Kaur (COVS, Rampura Phul)

Overall Dance Trophy: College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Best Female Dancer: Dilraj Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ldh)

Best Male Dancer: Jatin Thakur (COVS, Rampura Phul )

Folk Dance (Male):

1.College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

2.College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

3.College of Fisheries

Folk Dance (Female)

1.College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

2. College of Animal Biotechnology

3. College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts