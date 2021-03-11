Veterinary dispensary reopens at Jallah village

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 6

Animal breeders of Jallah village and its surrounding localities heaved a sigh of relief after the authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department resumed work at the veterinary dispensary of the village with the intervention of the AAP MLA, Manvinder Singh Giaspura. The dispensary had allegedly remained closed for the past four years.

Payal legislator Giaspura said a physician and a helper had been deployed permanently at the dispensary, who besides giving treatment to ailing cattle, would also ensure preventive measures to protect animals.

Later, during a meeting at the Payal Municipal Council, Giaspura advised officials of various departments to ensure that residents of the region could avail adequate basic amenities and live a dignified life. Resumption of water treat plant work, de-silting and cleaning of overflowing ponds, making street lights functional, completion of under construction streets and drains and proper supply of drinking water were cited among services at the meeting that required immediate attention.

Giaspura claimed that sufficient funds would be made available to agencies executing various development works in the region.