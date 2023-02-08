Veterinary officers seek pay parity

Ludhiana, February 7
Seeking pay parity with their fellow medical officers, veterinary officers of the Animal Husbandry Department staged a protest by wearing black badges outside the deputy director’s office here today.
Dr Gagandeep Kaushal, co-convener, joint action committee of vets for pay parity, said the ongoing protest fortnight will last from February 7 to 21. He blamed that the previous Congress government had deliberately reduced the entry scale of veterinary officers from Rs 56,100 to 47,600. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the government through Animal Husbandry Deputy Director Dr Paramdeep Singh Walia and assistant director Dr Vikram Mohindra.
