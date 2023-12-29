Veterinary pathologists shine at IAVP Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

The students and faculty members of the Department of Veterinary Pathology of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, attended the Indian Association of Veterinary Pathology Conference organised at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly (Izatnagar), UP.

Dr Kuldip Gupta, Dr Amarjit Singh and Dr Naresh Kumar Sood, along with postgraduate students of the department attended the conference. More than 250 participants across India, including faculty members, postgraduate students and retired faculty members attended the conference.

Dr Priyanka Syal, a former PhD student, bagged the Best Second Poster Presentation Award for her work on the role of epithelial mesenchymal transition in canine mammary tumour.

