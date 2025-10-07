DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Veterinary students’ strike enters Day 12

Veterinary students’ strike enters Day 12

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:51 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo.
Advertisement

The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, entered its 12th day on Monday, with interns continuing their peaceful protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

Advertisement

The OPD services were not closed on Monday while the union continued its agitation without disrupting patient care. Union representatives met Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary (Finance), to discuss their demand for a stipend hike from ?15,000 to ?24,310. He patiently heard their concerns, acknowledged the demand as genuine and assured that appropriate steps were being taken to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Advertisement

The union reiterated that while the stipend was funded by the university and ICAR, the state government contributes nothing. They further said if the state and university could not arrange funds, the institution should be centralised to pursue the matter directly with the Centre.

Advertisement

Maintaining their peaceful stance, the union expressed hope for a positive outcome but warned that the agitation might intensify if no action follows soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts