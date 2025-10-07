Veterinary students’ strike enters Day 12

The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, entered its 12th day on Monday, with interns continuing their peaceful protest at the university’s veterinary hospital.

The OPD services were not closed on Monday while the union continued its agitation without disrupting patient care. Union representatives met Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary (Finance), to discuss their demand for a stipend hike from ?15,000 to ?24,310. He patiently heard their concerns, acknowledged the demand as genuine and assured that appropriate steps were being taken to resolve the matter at the earliest.

The union reiterated that while the stipend was funded by the university and ICAR, the state government contributes nothing. They further said if the state and university could not arrange funds, the institution should be centralised to pursue the matter directly with the Centre.

Maintaining their peaceful stance, the union expressed hope for a positive outcome but warned that the agitation might intensify if no action follows soon.