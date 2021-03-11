Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University celebrates World Milk Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), celebrated World Milk Day under the aegis of the ICAR funded Institutional Development Plan (IDP) operational in the university. In the context of World Milk Day, a Food Festival was organised by the college.

The main attraction of this festival were newly launched dairy-based food products like goat cheese, ricotta cheese spread, natural vanilla ice-cream and muskmelon ice cream, besides other milk products like whey drinks, sweet and masala lassi and hazelnut cold coffee among others. These products were prepared by college students from the milk produced at the GADVASU dairy farm.

A poster making competition was also held on the occasion. Fifteen students prepared posters on the themes “Sustainable dairy production system” and “Fermented dairy products”.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Ramneek, Dean, CODST, praised scientists and students for their dedication and hard work in organising various events in a structured and planned way.