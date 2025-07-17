DT
Home / Ludhiana /

Veterinary varsity’s plantation drive sees active participation

Nearly 1,500 saplings to be planted across university campus
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, initiated a tree plantation drive. The initiative, themed as ‘Let’s Move Towards a Greener Future’, witnessed enthusiastic participation.

The campaign was inaugurated by Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor, by planting a sapling. Dr Gill underscored the crucial responsibility of academic institutions in promoting ecological awareness and taking decisive action against climate change. He advocated for collective involvement in such initiatives, stressing the importance of safeguarding the planet for future generations.

He said the drive also aims to nurture a culture of ecological mindfulness, especially among students under the theme.

Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, Director Students’ Welfare-cum-Estate Officer, said the drive would cover various parts of the university campus.

Approximately 500 saplings, provided by the District Forest Department, would be planted during the initial phase. In addition, over 1,000 more saplings would be planted in subsequent phases by the university, reinforcing its commitment to creating a cleaner and greener environment.

The officials also extended gratitude to the Greening Punjab Mission initiated by the state government with an aim to increase the green cover of the state and Rajesh Gulati, PFS, Divisional Forest Officer, and his team for their support towards the tree plantation drive.

Furthermore, as part of its long-term vision, manpower of the landscape unit of the university also pledged to ensure proper care and monitoring of the newly planted saplings as it was done in the past drives.

