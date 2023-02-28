Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

Veterinary officers working in the Animal Husbandry Department have vowed to intensify their protest against the government’s decision to reduce the entry scale from that of medical officers.

Desperate vets claimed that the previous government had disturbed the 45-year-old pay parity of vets with medicos but the present dispensation has not corrected it yet.

Giving details after the state-level meeting of the ‘joint action committee of vets for pay parity’ convener of the JAC Dr Rajinder Singh and co-convener Dr Gurcharan Singh in a written press communique stated that the ongoing agitation would be further intensified during the second phase of the protest campaign. During this, the JAC would hold zonal rallies throughout the state to make people aware of the anti-employee attitude of the government. To start with, the first zonal rally would be organised on March 12 at Patiala.

Meanwhile, a state-level mass deputation will hand over a memorandum to the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Finance Minister, and the Principal Secretary concerned.

Office-bearers of the JAC said the previous Congress government had disrupted the long-standing pay parity of veterinary officers with medical officers by reducing the entry scale of veterinary officers from 56,100 to 47,600 which was not just an economic issue but it pertains to the dignity and status of the entire veterinary profession.

Through a separate resolution, the JAC has supported the struggle being waged by teachers of GADVASU and PAU for the implementation of the the UGC scales.

Co-conveners of the JAC Dr Kanwaranoop Kler, Dr Gagandeep Kaushal, Dr Harman Joshan, Dr Gurdeep Kler, secretary Dr Surjit Singh Mal, state treasurer Dr Suraj Bhan, chief coordinator Dr Darshan Kheri, and social media in-charge Dr Akshpreet Singh were also present.

Expanding the state executive, Dr Tarpinderjeet Singh from the Sangrur zone, Dr Sarabdeep Singh from the Patiala zone, Dr Chatinder Singh from the Ludhiana zone, Dr Harwinder Singh from the Doaba zone, Dr Sudhir Kumar from the Majha zone and Dr Harinder Bhullar from the Faridkot zone were inducted as zone organisers whereas Dr Lakhmir Sophia and Dr Jasleen Kaur were also inducted as lady vet representatives in the state executive.