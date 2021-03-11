Vets’ association welcomes action against Vijay Singla

Ludhiana, May 28
The Punjab Senior Vets Association, at a meeting held here on Saturday, welcomed the strong punitive action against former health minister Vijay Singla.
Former chief executive officer of the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission, Dr Gurinder Singh Walia, said the action of the AAP government showed its zero tolerance towards corruption. “The action will act as a deterrent not only for officers but also for ministers and high ups,” he opined.
