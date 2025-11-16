Vice-principal of CMC elected NAMS fellow

Dr Dinesh K Badyal, Vice-Principal (ME), prof and head, pharmacology, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, has been elected fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS).

Advertisement

The fellowship was awarded on the 65th convocation of NAMS held at the PGI, Chandigarh. The award of fellowship of the academy is an honour bestowed upon him as an acknowledgement of his academic excellence and professional achievements.

Advertisement

Dr Badyal has contributed significantly to new competency-based MBBS pharmacology curriculum as Chairman of the NMC expert group and MD pharmacology curriculum as convener of the expert group. Dr Badyal is extensively involved in training faculty of medical colleges across the country for the new curriculum and capacity development as the programme director of the CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute and Convener, National Medical Commission (NMC), nodal centre for faculty development, CMC. Dr Badyal is editor-in-chief of National Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

Advertisement

He has published over 190 papers, authored four books and contributed chapters in many books. He has been earlier awarded visiting fellowship by Rector Clinical Skills & Simulation Centre, Jefferson University, Philadelphia; scholarship by German Academic Exchange Service; among others.