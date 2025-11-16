DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Vice-principal of CMC elected NAMS fellow

Vice-principal of CMC elected NAMS fellow

Fellowship awarded on 65th convocation of NAMS

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:26 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dr Dinesh K Badyal, Vice-Principal (ME), prof and head, pharmacology, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, has been elected fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS).

Advertisement

The fellowship was awarded on the 65th convocation of NAMS held at the PGI, Chandigarh. The award of fellowship of the academy is an honour bestowed upon him as an acknowledgement of his academic excellence and professional achievements.

Advertisement

Dr Badyal has contributed significantly to new competency-based MBBS pharmacology curriculum as Chairman of the NMC expert group and MD pharmacology curriculum as convener of the expert group. Dr Badyal is extensively involved in training faculty of medical colleges across the country for the new curriculum and capacity development as the programme director of the CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute and Convener, National Medical Commission (NMC), nodal centre for faculty development, CMC. Dr Badyal is editor-in-chief of National Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

Advertisement

He has published over 190 papers, authored four books and contributed chapters in many books. He has been earlier awarded visiting fellowship by Rector Clinical Skills & Simulation Centre, Jefferson University, Philadelphia; scholarship by German Academic Exchange Service; among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts