Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana, August 22

Demanding justice and arrest of the accused, victims of the Baklavi restaurant brawl along with supporters on Monday carried out a protest march to the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. The protesters said even after over three weeks of the registration of the attempt to murder case against Bathinda MTP SS Bindra, his sons and others, no accused have been arrested in the case so far. Were the accused above the law, they questioned.

Incident occurred on july 29 On July 29, a brawl occurred at Baklavi restaurant in South City in Ludhiana in which around 10 persons suffered injuries. The police had registered a case against Bathinda MTP SS Bindra, his sons and the managers of the restaurant.

They staged a protest outside the office of Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening, demanding the arrest of Bindra, his kin and other accused in the case. They alleged that the MTP was using his political links to avoid arrest. They also questioned the role of the police in delaying the arrest of Bindra and others in the case. They said the police must arrest him and the other accused. The protesters alleged that the SIT formed by the police was mere an eyewash.

One of the protesters said the accused were pressuring the victims to withdraw the case but they want that the police to arrest the guilty. A complainant, Anirudh Garg, alleged that the police were not arresting the accused, who were roaming freely.

