Victim’s kin allege leniency by cops

Ludhiana, August 18
Family members of the victim who was brutally attacked on July 20 have alleged lack of police action in the case. They submitted a memorandum to Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu in this regard on Friday.
They alleged that despite a murderous attack on the Class VII boy, the police registered the complaint only under lenient sections of the IPC.
They said the police should add attempt to murder charge against the assailants.
The victim’s family, along with Ravi Bali, head of Bhagwan Valmiki Seva Sangh, met with the commissioner. They alleged that assailants had cornered and attacked 13-year-old Anuj, leading to serious injuries on his neck. Despite the gravity of the situation, the police registered a case under minor charges.
