Victim’s kin protest over police inaction

Angered by police failure to arrest the accused in a suicide case, the deceased’s family protested outside the Police Commissioner’s office today. Family members, wearing handcuffs, raised slogans against the police administration.

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The members expressed anger in a unique way. They put on handcuffs and demanded that the police either arrest the culprits and handcuff them, or put them in jail too.

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As per information, a man had died on March 26, after which the police had registered an FIR on March 29. The family alleged that several days had passed, but the police were yet to arrest the accused.

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Senior police officers assured the family that swift action would be taken and the accused would be brought to justice. Following this, the family ended their protest.