Victory, defeat are short-lived experiences, says Ludhiana agricultural university VC

Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor HS Dhaliwal said on Friday that both victory and defeat were short-lived experiences and it was ultimately participation that was the most important. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the inter-college youth festival at the university as the chief guest.

The youth festival concluded amid great enthusiasm and cultural fervour at the Dr AS Khaira Open Air Theatre on the campus.

The festival showcased the talent, creativity and rich cultural heritage of students from various constituent colleges of the university.

The final day began with competitions in skit, mimicry and long-note folk singing. The evening sessions featured spirited performances showcasing the state’s traditional folk dances, including giddha and bhangra.

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Alongside VC Dhaliwal as the chief guest, renowned singer Karamjit Anmol and noted film actor Hobby Dhaliwal were also in attendance at the closing ceremony.

VC Dhaliwal lauded all participants and emphasised that participation in competitions was more important than winning or losing. He said the spirit of participation remains with an individual throughout life.

The VC noted that the PAU has produced many distinguished cultural personalities who have made significant contributions to Punjabi arts and culture, and expressed confidence that many of today’s participants would achieve similar success in the future.

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‘Co-curicullar activities as important as academics’

VC Dhaliwal stressed the importance of co-curricular activities alongside academic pursuits, saying that such events play a vital role in the holistic development of students.

Describing youth festivals as a reflection of vibrant Punjab, he said these events portray the true spirit of a land known worldwide for its courage, culture and traditions. He congratulated the winners and encouraged those who did not secure positions, saying they had gained another opportunity to strive for excellence.

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Singer Anmol described youth festivals as an important platform that nurtured numerous artists who later earned recognition across the globe. Hobby Dhaliwal urged students to understand, preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljit Singh Suri welcomed the guests and participants. He said the competitions had brought to light remarkable talent across various fields of art and culture. He wished the budding artists success in their future endeavours.

Results

General Quiz

First: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Second: College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

Third: College of Agriculture

Group Folk Dance

First: College of Agriculture

Second: College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri

Third: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Mono Acting

First: Vansh Sharma (College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology)

Second: Eknoor Kaur (College of Agriculture)

Third: Dilawar Singh Grewal (College of Basic Sciences and Humanities)

Bhand

First: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Second: College of Agriculture

Third: College of Horticulture

Mime

First: College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri

Second: College of Community Science

Third: College of Horticulture and Forestry

One-Act Play

First: College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

Second: College of Agriculture

Third: College of Horticulture