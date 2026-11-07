Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Victory, defeat are short-lived experiences, says Ludhiana agricultural university VC

Victory, defeat are short-lived experiences, says Ludhiana agricultural university VC

Ludhiana agricultural university inter-college youth festival comes to a close on a vibrant note

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students in a jubilant mood on the concluding day of the inter-college youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor HS Dhaliwal said on Friday that both victory and defeat were short-lived experiences and it was ultimately participation that was the most important. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the inter-college youth festival at the university as the chief guest.

The youth festival concluded amid great enthusiasm and cultural fervour at the Dr AS Khaira Open Air Theatre on the campus.

The festival showcased the talent, creativity and rich cultural heritage of students from various constituent colleges of the university.

The final day began with competitions in skit, mimicry and long-note folk singing. The evening sessions featured spirited performances showcasing the state’s traditional folk dances, including giddha and bhangra.

Advertisement

Alongside VC Dhaliwal as the chief guest, renowned singer Karamjit Anmol and noted film actor Hobby Dhaliwal were also in attendance at the closing ceremony.

VC Dhaliwal lauded all participants and emphasised that participation in competitions was more important than winning or losing. He said the spirit of participation remains with an individual throughout life.

The VC noted that the PAU has produced many distinguished cultural personalities who have made significant contributions to Punjabi arts and culture, and expressed confidence that many of today’s participants would achieve similar success in the future.

Advertisement

‘Co-curicullar activities as important as academics’

VC Dhaliwal stressed the importance of co-curricular activities alongside academic pursuits, saying that such events play a vital role in the holistic development of students.

Describing youth festivals as a reflection of vibrant Punjab, he said these events portray the true spirit of a land known worldwide for its courage, culture and traditions. He congratulated the winners and encouraged those who did not secure positions, saying they had gained another opportunity to strive for excellence.

Advertisement

Singer Anmol described youth festivals as an important platform that nurtured numerous artists who later earned recognition across the globe. Hobby Dhaliwal urged students to understand, preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljit Singh Suri welcomed the guests and participants. He said the competitions had brought to light remarkable talent across various fields of art and culture. He wished the budding artists success in their future endeavours.

Results

General Quiz

First: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Second: College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

Third: College of Agriculture

Group Folk Dance

First: College of Agriculture

Second: College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri

Third: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Mono Acting

First: Vansh Sharma (College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology)

Second: Eknoor Kaur (College of Agriculture)

Third: Dilawar Singh Grewal (College of Basic Sciences and Humanities)

Bhand

First: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities

Second: College of Agriculture

Third: College of Horticulture

Mime

First: College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri

Second: College of Community Science

Third: College of Horticulture and Forestry

One-Act Play

First: College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

Second: College of Agriculture

Third: College of Horticulture

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts