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Home / Ludhiana / Video of brutal attack on Ludhiana youth surfaces on social media

Video of brutal attack on Ludhiana youth surfaces on social media

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:07 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The victim received multiple stitches on the head and his both arms were fractured in the attack. File
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A youth was attacked with sharp weapons and sticks on the Tibba Road in Ludhiana a few days ago. A video of the incident, recorded on a mobile phone by a passer-by from a bridge, also surfaced on social media.

The video shows initially four miscreants on two bikes attacked him. Later, more youths on motorcycles and a Honda Activa came and thrashed the victim. The attackers also stabbed him multiple times with sharp weapons. The youth, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to a hospital.

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His mother Jagir Kaur told mediapersons that her 21-year-old son Vicky, works as a tile setter. They stay on Tajpur Road. When he was passing through Tibba Road, over 10 miscreants surrounded him and attacked with sharp weapons.

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She said after brutally beating her son, they were planning to throw him into a drain to destroy the evidence. Vicky pleaded with them to take his belongings but not to throw him into the drain. They also took away his mobile and money.

The victim’s elder sister Pinky said in the evening, Vicky went out with his friend Jugnu on a bike. On the way, they were surrounded by miscreants. Jugnu ran for his life but the vehicle fell on Vicky’s leg, preventing him from getting up from the road. The victim has no previous enmity with anyone. Vicky received multiple stitches on the head and his both arms were fractured in the attack.

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