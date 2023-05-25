Video of cop fighting with woman on road goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

High drama witnessed near GNE College here on Tuesday night when in-charge of the Marado police post ASI Ashwani Kumar and a woman had heated arguments followed by a little brawl. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

The policeman claimed that the woman slapped him and also torn off his uniform while she alleged that the ASI dragged her on the road and even tortured her. The police, instead of conducting any probe, had registered a case against the woman and one of her accomplices on Tuesday night. Both were arrested.

However, the video that went viral was not showing any attack on the policeman but it clearly shows the ASI was dragging the woman into the car.

The woman’s kin today met JCP JS Teja, who marked an inquiry to ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir.

“If the policeman is found guilty in the probe, he will face action and if the woman is found at fault, she will also face the music, as per law,” Teja said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s son said his mother was also tortured by officials at the police station.