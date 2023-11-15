Video of gangster, aide beating man goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Video of a gangster, Sachin Dhigan, with his aide Mohni Gagat, beating a man went viral on Monday. Following the incident, the Police Division 4 registered a case against the gangster and his aide.

Complainant Sunny Kumar of Tharike told the police that on November 13, he was going to attend the cremation of his friend’s mother at Bajwa Nagar where he was cornered by Sachin and his aide. The duo badly beaten him publicly and also made a video of the act. After beating him, the suspects also made viral the video on social media.

The complainant said he had old enmity with Sachin due to which he attacked him. After registering a case, the police started conducting raids to nab the assailants.