Video of persons opposing Ludhiana MC action goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

A video, in which a group of persons can be seen raising questions over Municipal Corporation’s (MC) action of lifting scooters and motorcycles parked inside the white line area on a road near BCM School, Shastri Nagar, has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the MC team can be seen lifting two-wheelers that were parked inside the white line of the road.

People can be seen raising questions in the clip as to why the carts of vendors were not lifted from the road by the MC team. The residents said the MC’s action of lifting two-wheelers from inside the white line area was wrong. They also questioned whether the civic body took any money for allowing carts on the roads.

Sharing the video on a social media platform, a resident, Kapil Arora, said: “As per the rules, the vehicles were allowed to be parked inside the white line area. The two-wheelers that were thus parked near BCM School were lifted by the MC. If vehicles were not allowed inside a white line, the corporation should remove the white lines from roads. Moreover, the carts, which were stationed on road, were not lifted.”

Zonal Commissioner at MC’s Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon said he had no information regarding any such action taken by the MC.

MC’s Tehbazari Superintendent at Zone D, Gurdev Singh said the matter was not in his notice and he had not given any such order. He said he would inquire into the matter.