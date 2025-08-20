Video of scuffle over alleged drug trade goes viral

A video of a scuffle between two groups was circulated on social media. The clash allegedly occurred over the allegations of drug trade by some youths by local residents.

The suspects who faced drug trade allegations came with sharp weapons, iron rods and sticks and attacked the residents. During the assault, they also damaged cars parked outside their houses. Two youths suffered injuries.

In the video, the suspects were seen damaging cars and pelting stones at people.

The residents of the area said some youths sell drugs in the area and when they were stopped from doing the same, the miscreants attacked the people. On receiving information, Inspector Balwinder Singh from the Model Town police station reached the scene along with his team. The people alleged that drug smugglers had been active in this area for a long time. If anyone complains about them, they intimidate the person with death threats.

Inspector Balwinder Singh said two parties clashed due to enmity on Sunday night. Firstly, people from one group stopped the youths of the other group near a temple and beat them up. Later, people of the other group also reached the place to attack their rivals. There were reports of vandalism, stone pelting and damaging of car windows. Acting on the statement of the complainant, Sagar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, a case was registered against 15 persons. The other party had also given a complaint. The matter was being investigated. If drug smuggling was found, action would be taken in the matter.