Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

A video of a youth being assaulted by four youngsters in Khanna went viral on Tuesday. In the video, a youth, son of a Shiv Sena leader, was being beaten up publicly.

The Khanna police on May 20 had already registered a case against the assailants, identified as Chahatpreet, Manga, Deepi and Lehmber, all residents of Bullepur village in Khanna.

The complainant, Rajan Giri, of Khanna told the police that on May 18, he, along with his friend Sanamdeep, was heading towards Khanna in a car from Mandi Gobindgarh. When they reached Krishna Nagar in Khanna, two Bullet motorcycle-borne persons stopped them.

“Before we could ask anything, the suspects attacked us with rods and a stick. Two more accomplices of the suspects also reached the place after which, all of them attacked us. The assailants had also snatched my gold chain. As the people started gathering, they fled the scene,” the complainant alleged.

DCP Karnail Singh said he had also seen the video that went viral and the police were conducting raids to nab the suspects. He said action would be taken against them.