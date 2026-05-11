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Home / Ludhiana / Video row: Former aide levels graft charges against MLA, he calls it a lie

Video row: Former aide levels graft charges against MLA, he calls it a lie

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:22 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Ashok Parashar Pappi, MLA.
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A video of a former personal assistant, Nikhil Sabharwal, of Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi has surfaced on social media in which he has levelled serious allegations of corruption against the MLA and some Municipal Corporation officials.

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In the video, Sabharwal has claimed that money was collected from over 100 people on the pretext of providing jobs in the civic body on DC rates but no appointments were made. He alleged that the collected amount was handed over to the MLA and later, the responsibility was shifted onto him when people started demanding refunds.

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Sabharwal also alleged financial irregularities, claiming that Rs 30 lakh was transferred into his account by Municipal Corporation building inspector Harwinder Singh Makkar during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was later routed to accounts linked to the MLA and his family members.

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He alleged that regular payments were being collected from various sources, including shopkeepers and officials, and claimed that total transactions involved could be around Rs 10 crore.

He said he had documentary proof, including bank statements, to support his claims.

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Reacting to all allegations, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi said: “It is all fabricated and false. I am busy in my constituency development work and do not have time for such allegations which are baseless.”

He said Sabharwal himself was involved in cheating people and an FIR had already been registered against him. The MLA said he would address the issue in detail soon.

Notably, the Division No 2 police had registered a case against Sabharwal on Friday on the complaint of a resident, who accused him of duping two youths of Rs 1.7 lakh by promising them jobs in the Municipal Corporation. Police officials said the matter was under investigation and appropriate action would be taken on the basis of findings.

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