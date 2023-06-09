Vidhan Sabha panel finds disprepencies in working of CETPs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Vidhan Sabha committee for Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar found major discrepancies in the working of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), especially the 40 million litres per day (MLD) CETP, established for treating the dyeing industry waste of focal point area.

Sources said the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials were also pulled up for turning a blind eye towards the violations.

After a meeting with officials at Circuit House on Thursday, committee members led by Chairman MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal inspected the working of Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP) and CETPs. Grewal said the polluted water from the 40 MLD CETP was being discharged into Buddha Nullah.

Sources said the committee members were not satisfied with proper working of two other CETPs. Following this, samples were collected from the outlet points of all three CETPs in the presence of (PPCB) and Municipal Corporation officials. The committee members directed the officials to conduct regular inspections and take strict action against the industrial units dumping untreated waste in the sewer lines.

Seechewal said samples have been collected from three CETPs for testing.

The committee members appealed to the public to stop the use of plastic items and dumping solid waste in the nullah. They also appealed to the dyeing industry representatives to ensure that untreated waste is not dumped in the MC sewer lines.