Vidhan Sabha panel reviews ongoing projects within city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

The Vidhan Sabha Committee of Local Bodies reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city.

Concerns raised over payments Sources said the committee members voiced dissatisfaction over the performance of a few civic body officials.

They further hinted that the committee members had raised concerns regarding payments disbursed to contractors this year and sought a comprehensive report on the matter.

Committee members engaged with the officials of various departments during a meeting convened at Bachat Bhawan on Thursday. MLA Gurpreet Gogi, the committee chairperson, presided over the meeting while MLAs Kuljeet Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sond were also present.

Various projects, including the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah, the Elevated Road project, initiatives related to solid waste management, Smart City Mission projects and the forthcoming 24x7 canal water supply project, were discussed in the meeting.

The committee members also recommended a vigilance inquiry into the funds received and expenditures under the Smart City Mission. Subsequently, a report concerning these matters will be forwarded to the Vidhan Sabha, according to these sources.

Officials from the district administration, MC, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board attended the review meeting.