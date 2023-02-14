Vidhan Sabha panel reviews progress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

To review the progress under the ongoing Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah, a meeting of the Vidhan Sabha committee was held under the chairmanship of Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal at Circuit House on Monday.

Chairman of the committee, MLA Grewal, reviewed the progress of the project and directed officials to expedite the works. As the work to construct an intermediate pumping station could not be started near Gurdwara Gaughat, the members also discussed the matter. He said newly constructed 225 MLD STP at Jamalpur would be inaugurated by the CM soon.

MLA Grewal said regular meetings are being held at state level to review the project and it was the first meeting in Ludhiana. The PPCB officials were directed to keep a regular check on the dyeing industry and take strict action against those units, from where untreated waste is dumped in the MC sewer lines. The PPCB officials were also directed to conduct inspections and submit reports in this regard, as dumping of untreated waste in the sewer lines adds to the pollution in Buddha Nullah.

The PPCB officials were also directed to monitor the working of three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), established to treat the waste of dyeing industry.

He stated that the state government is working to make the water bodies pollution free. He also appealed to the public to stop the use of banned plastic items and stop dumping solid waste in the nullah. He urged the dyeing industry representatives to ensure that untreated waste is not dumped in the MC sewer lines.

MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi and Kulwant Singh Sidhu participated in the meeting and directed officials to expedite the project. MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) among others were also present in the meeting.