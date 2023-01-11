Vidya burns up the dance floor with city women

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 10

Seasoned actor Vidya Balan rocked the dance floor with city women on her famous song “Ooo lala” from ‘The Dirty Picture’ on Tuesday. She was in the city on the invitation of FICCI FLO during a conversation titled ‘Being Unapologetically You”.

FICCI FLO chairperson Neha Gupta welcomed her during the event. Secretary Pallavi Pahwa gave an introduction on the celebrity guest, after which a session with her was moderated by former chairpersons Sangeeta Jain and Nandita Bhasker.

Balan, famous for her roles in female-led films, said since she was married to a Punjabi, she liked everything about Punjab, including the warmth of Punjabis and the food of the state.

“Look at these women, they are so aware and well dressed, one can get an idea of Ludhiana from them”, she said, while praising FICCI FLO members. She said she had visited the city last time in 2011 during the promotion of ‘The Dirty Picture’.

Terming Punjabis as ‘dildaar’, Balan said they are fun loving, foodies and it felt good to mingle with them.

Balan also spoke about her initial days of struggle in the film industry and the changing face of women’s representation in the industry in the last three decades. She said she might have played loud, crazy and eccentric roles on the screen, but in real life she was a philanthropist at heart. During her days of struggle, she used to cry a lot, but she was also positive and knew that light would follow after the dark night.