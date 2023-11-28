Vidya Champ conducts admission test

Ludhiana, November 27
Vidya Champ institute, known for quality education for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, successfully conducted its admission test at Bal Bharti Public School, Ludhiana.
Under the mentorship of Navita Puri, the former principal of KVM School, the academy offers two prominent programmes: VCHAMP 30 for JEE aspirants and VCHAMP 20
tailored for NEET preparation.
Directors Narendra Singh and Ashutosh Kumar, highlighted the rigorous selection process as the test is conducted in two stages. The final test has been scheduled for January 21, which will culminate in the selection of 50 candidates.
For information regarding the upcoming admission tests, interested candidates are encouraged to contact the academy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami tells rep...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram