Vidya Champ conducts admission test

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Vidya Champ institute, known for quality education for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, successfully conducted its admission test at Bal Bharti Public School, Ludhiana.

Under the mentorship of Navita Puri, the former principal of KVM School, the academy offers two prominent programmes: VCHAMP 30 for JEE aspirants and VCHAMP 20

tailored for NEET preparation.

Directors Narendra Singh and Ashutosh Kumar, highlighted the rigorous selection process as the test is conducted in two stages. The final test has been scheduled for January 21, which will culminate in the selection of 50 candidates.

For information regarding the upcoming admission tests, interested candidates are encouraged to contact the academy.