Vigil continues; police carry out intensive checking at rly station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

The Ludhiana police conducted an intensive checking drive at the city railway station on Saturday to sustain vigil during the ongoing ‘Ghallughara Week’ (Operation Bluestar anniversary). Jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) and railway police also accompanied the city police.

The drive was led by ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran. Sran said police teams checked the belongings of passengers, ID proofs of random travellers and also frisked some suspicious persons. In addition to the railway station premises, their surroundings were also scanned to rule out the presence of dubious elements.

“Ludhiana police is also carrying out comprehensive search operations at hotels, restaurants, bus stand, etc., to keep a tab on anti-social elements and to thwart any untoward incidents. Vigilant checking of dubious persons and vehicles is being done by deploying nakas across the city,” ADCP Sran added.

The police also conducted early morning patrols and inspections of parks and public spaces throughout the city as part of their drive to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Officers of Khanna police also conducted surprise checks at railway stations, bus stands, hotels, RSS shakhas, etc., to curb the movement of anti-social elements and maintain law and order.

Special instructions have been given to police officials to ensure that no anti-national graffiti, flags or posters are raised on any government building or public places.

Security beefed up in Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh: A day after the hoisting of a Khalistan flag at the Moga bus stand on Friday, the administration beefed up security in around Ahmedgarh today.

Inter-district nakas, flag marches, intensive patrolling, and night domination were the major strategic elements of the proactive safety measures undertaken by the police in the region.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Sandhu said beat officers have been advised to remain more vigilant and to enhance patrolling and combing operations near strategic localities. — OC