Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Arya College celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme of ‘say no to corruption, be committed to the nation’. Various activities like essay writing competition, poster-making and oath taking ceremony were conducted by the NSS Unit of the college’s girls section. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia and In-charge Mamta Kohli stated that the objective of the celebration was to raise awareness regarding the importance of integrity and ethics in public life. The boys of the post-graduate department of commerce and business management also observed the celebration. A street play was performed by the students to spread awareness about eradicating corruption from various sectors of the economy.

Students visit police academy

The students of CT University visited to Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. The visit aimed at providing them with practical insights into the field of forensic science. An official from university said that students were shown how to verify chain of custody details and assess the preservation of viscera packages. They were also introduced to the extraction and identification of poisons, as well as various microscopic methods used in biological and serological testing of samples.