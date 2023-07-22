Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested ASI Satnam Singh, posted at Tibba police station, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. Balbir Singh, alias Bira Dhillon, has also been arrested from his house at Jagdishpura mohalla.

Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the ASI was caught while accepting the bribe from the complainant, Daljeet Kaur, a resident of Ram Nagar, through Dhillon to settle a complaint filed against her.

The accused had demanded Rs 1,40,000 to settle the matter, but the deal was struck at Rs 60,000. The complainant claimed that she had already paid Rs 3,000 to the accused.

A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act & 120-B of the IPC was registered against both accused, added SSP Sandhu.