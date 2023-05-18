Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Baldev Raj posted at the Samrala police station, Khanna district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 in two instalments.

Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, said ASI Baldev Raj was arrested on the complaint of Ram Singh, a resident of Bhall Majra village, Fatehgarh Sahib district. He lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line in this regard.

Giving further details, Sandhu said Ram Singh, in his online complaint, alleged that the police official had already taken Rs 9,000 bribe in two instalments for not to register any case against his daughter and son-in-law. The complainant further alleged that the accused cop conducted criminal proceedings against them even after taking the bribe money. He recorded the conversation with the ASI regarding the payment of bribe money, which was submitted to the Vigilance Bureau as the evidence.

The SSP said the VB range, Ludhiana, investigated the complaint and arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty of taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the cop at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. He would be produced in the competent court tomorrow. Further investigations were on into the matter, said SSP Sandhu.

