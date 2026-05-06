Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana caught BDPO red handed for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ludhiana Range has caught Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Sukhjeet Kaur posted at Block Maloud, Ludhiana, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

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Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Sohian village in Ludhiana.

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Complainant alleged that the work of interlock tiles in the street and drainage of Sohian was done by passing a resolution.

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In this regard, complainant went to meet the BDPO Kaur, but instead of passing the bill, she demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000, which he was forced to give Rs 5,000 as bribe on the spot.

Furthermore, he informed that a letter was issued to BDPO Maloud by Executive Engineer Ludhiana that the playground in Sohian was to be inaugurated, therefore, the gram panchayat was instructed to level the ground at its own level within two days. In this regard, the gram panchayat levelled the playground at its own expense.

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He said the complainant met Kaur and talked about getting the bill passed for levelling the playground and planting grass/shrubs in the ground, but the BDPO demanded the bribe for passing the bill. The complainant had recorded the entire conversation of demanding bribe as an evidence.

After a preliminary enquiry on the resident’s complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused BDPO was arrested red handed while accepting bribe from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.