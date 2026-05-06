icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana caught BDPO red handed for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Vigilance Bureau Ludhiana caught BDPO red handed for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

The complainant met the BDPO to talk about getting the bill passed for levelling the playground and planting grass on the ground

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:29 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ludhiana has caught Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Sukhjeet Kaur on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ludhiana Range has caught Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Sukhjeet Kaur posted at Block Maloud, Ludhiana, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Sohian village in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Complainant alleged that the work of interlock tiles in the street and drainage of Sohian was done by passing a resolution.

Advertisement

In this regard, complainant went to meet the BDPO Kaur, but instead of passing the bill, she demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000, which he was forced to give Rs 5,000 as bribe on the spot.

Furthermore, he informed that a letter was issued to BDPO Maloud by Executive Engineer Ludhiana that the playground in Sohian was to be inaugurated, therefore, the gram panchayat was instructed to level the ground at its own level within two days. In this regard, the gram panchayat levelled the playground at its own expense.

Advertisement

He said the complainant met Kaur and talked about getting the bill passed for levelling the playground and planting grass/shrubs in the ground, but the BDPO demanded the bribe for passing the bill. The complainant had recorded the entire conversation of demanding bribe as an evidence.

After a preliminary enquiry on the resident’s complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused BDPO was arrested red handed while accepting bribe from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

A case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts