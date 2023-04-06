Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, has arrested a chartered accountant (CA), Ankush Sareen, a resident of Ludhiana, for allgedly taking a bribe of Rs 26 lakh in the name of income tax officials at Chandigarh.

The SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said the case was registered against the CA, who was practising privately, after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He said the complainant, Parminder Singh Sidhu, a resident of Malsian village of Ludhiana district, had alleged that the CA had taken Rs 26 lakh in two instalments for giving a bribe to the income tax officials in lieu of settlement of a notice served to his relatives residing in the USA regarding an income tax return.

The complainant further said he had handed over Rs 25 lakh cash to the CA at his residence on January 15, 2023, and also made a video of the act. Afterwards, the CA, Ankush Sareen, had obtained Rs 1 lakh more for junior officers of the Income Tax Department from the complainant on January 26, 2023.

SSP said during an inquiry from the I-T Department, the complainant came to know that the said notice of department had not been filed by the suspect and he realised that the CA had taken the money fraudulently in the name of income tax officers and he had not given the same to anyone. Later, he called the CA to return his money as his work had not been done but he failed to do so.

The SSP said the VB unit of the Ludhiana range had investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case at the VB police station, Ludhiana, against the CA after finding him guilty of extorting money in lieu of heavy penalty. He was today arrested. Further investigation in the case was under progress, he said.