Vigilance Bureau nabs woman wanted in impersonation case in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 8
The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, arrested Pooja Rani, wife of Hardeep Singh, who along with the woman and four others suspects, had been collecting money from people by posing as vigilance and CBI officials. She was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand for further investigation in the case.
Her spouse on the run
The nabbed woman, Pooja Rani, her husband Hardeep Singh and four others suspects had been collecting money from people by posing as Vigilance and CBI officials. While four accomplices had already been arrested earlier, Hardeep, a resident of Khamano town in Fatehgarh Sahib district, has been absconding.
Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said four accomplices of Pooja Rani had already been arrested for taking two cheques amounting to Rs 25 lakh from a farmer by threatening him to involve him in a false case by posing as vigilance officials from the Chandigarh office.
In the case, Manjeet Singh and Paramjeet Singh of Mehlon village in Samrala tehsil, Parminder Singh, a resident of Akash Colony, Hoshiarpur, and Pinder Sodhi of Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur district, are in judicial custody. Suspect Hardeep, a resident of Khamano town in Fatehgarh Sahib district, has been absconding.
The spokesperson said after making extra efforts, Pooja Rani was arrested while roaming in a taxi near the Ladhowal toll plaza, here. The VB team recovered two mobile phones and important documents related to the case from her possession.
During probe, it came to light that the suspect had extorted Rs 52 lakh from a family of Pehowa village in Haryana in June 2023 after conducting a raid on their premises by impersonating themselves as CBI officials.
