Vigilance Bureau summons ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

In the ongoing probe against former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in connection with disproportionate assets case, the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, today issued a summon to Vaid and asked him to appear in person before the Vigilance Bureau on March 20.

SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Kuldeep Vaid was asked to present his side about the ongoing probe against him. He would be asked certain set of questions about the properties, his income source, bank accounts and other relevant things regarding the disproportionate asset case.

SSP Sandhu said after completing the probe whatever violations would come to fore, the VB would taken action as per the law.

Sources even said the Vigilance may confiscate passport of Vaid to prevent him from leaving the country till the probe is going on.