Vigilance initiates probe into 'fake' NOCs

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, February 8

‘Fake’ no-objection certificates (NOCs) used for property registrations will be a thing of the past in the region as authorities designated to issue these certificates have sought the assistance of investigating agencies for action against the perpetrators of the crime. The allegedly fake documents have been causing massive loss to the exchequer of civic bodies of this area falling under the Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Raikot Municipal Council’s executive officer Charanjit Singh said the Raikot (City) police have been asked to probe a matter in which some deed writers and property advisors were suspected of preparing fake NOCs used for registration of properties.

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau, led by SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, has also initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the preparation of fake NOCs.

“Having received information about the alleged misuse of fake NOCs, we have initiated a probe after taking approval from higher authorities. We have summoned records of concerned offices for establishing the modus operandi of perpetrators,” Sandhu said, adding that the inquiry would also include areas falling under the adjoining districts.

Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa had earlier directed the Ludhiana administration to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in this regard.

Investigations revealed that ‘fake’ NOCs were being used for registration of properties with the alleged connivance of colonisers, property dealers, registration facilitators and officials at the civic bodies and registrar offices.

The beneficiaries of fake certificates who are being probed have pointed out that all testimonials and documents were prepared by their property advisors and deed writers. “I don’t know how and from where this certificate was prepared,” a beneficiary, Gagandeep Kaur had told the Registrar’s Office at Raikot when summoned in a case related to registration of a property on the basis of an allegedly fake NOC.

The perpetrators of the crime have been using the copies of genuine certificates for preparing the fake NOCs.

Although registering authorities are required to authenticate the genuineness of a document by scanning the barcode on it, this was in all probability not followed during the process.

Establishing modus operandi of perpetrators: SSP

