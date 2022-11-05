Vigilance makes 4th arrest in transportation tender scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested the accused commission agent, Anil Jain, the owner of Shri Krishna Rice Mill, Sawaddi, in a case registered by the VB against him for getting labour cartage and transportation tenders in grain markets at higher rates in connivance with officials.

He was produced in court today and a two-day police custody was remanded for him.

A spokesperson of the VB said Jain’s Innova vehicle and a briefcase containing some documents were also seized after his arrest. He also faced allegations of buying paddy at lesser rates from other states like UP, Bihar, etc., and selling the same after mixing it with the purchased paddy of government quota stored in his sheller. He also used to store paddy purchased by him in his own sheller in violation of the milling policy of the state, the VB official added.

He informed that the accused was arrested in the case registered at the VB police station, Ludhiana Range, on August 16 in which contractors, namely Telu Ram and others, were also involved. Telu Ram, former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and commission agent Krishan Lal Dhotiwala have already been arrested in the case and are in judicial custody.

The spokesperson added that Jain was arrested by a VB team from his sheller at Swaddi Kalan village, after putting in efforts for approximately six hours in the presence of police officials of the Sidhwan Bet police station and sarpanches of Swaddi (West) and Swaddi (East) villages. He said the accused had called his family members and workers at the seller and locked himself in a room to evade arrest.

He was nabbed in the presence of above mentioned persons and family members after breaking open the door of

the room.