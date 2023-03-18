Vigilance officials collect interlocking tile samples

Ludhiana, March 17
Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials today visited Mori Gate, Jagraon, and took samples of interlocking tiles. The VB started investigation after it received the complaint of using poor quality interlocking tiles for the construction of road.
As per information, Vigilance team, led by DSP rank official, took samples from various stretches.
As per sources, role of some political party leaders under whose tenure this road was built would also be scanned by the Vigilance. If samples of the interlocking tiles are found to be of poor quality, the Vigilance can also question some leaders, including the councillor of the area.
