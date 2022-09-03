Vigilance probe sought into civic body projects

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 2

Councillors have demanded an inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau into the alleged swindling of government funds in the name of development works without following norms of the Department of Local Bodies. Executive Officer (EO) Chander Parkash Wadhwa claimed that all works and procurements are made by following guidelines of the department.

Councillors, including Anandi Devi, Kamaljit Singh, Vikas Krishan Sharma, Geeta Shahi, Shashi Joshi, Jaswinder Singh, Monia Badhan and Sanjiv Kumar, sought vigilance inquiry into the functioning of the Municipal Council from March 2021 onwards and legal action against those found guilty of breach of trust and embezzlement.

Desilting of sewers, cleaning of disposal tanks, works at Municipal Park, sinking of overlock roads and purchases in the Sanitation Department were cited as works undertaken by ignoring guidelines of the Local Bodies Departments.

“Large scale embezzlements have been committed in these works. We demand that a vigilance inquiry should be conducted in case of all works undertaken by the Municipal Council (Ahmedgarh). Those found guilty, whether it be the president or officials or contractors, they should not be spared,” reads a paragraph of the complaint signed by councillors and duly recommended by Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in October 2021, had taken a serious notice of sinking of roads in various parts of the town and the Municipal Council had been told to undertake necessary works.