Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

On Wednesday, Congress leader and former MLA from the Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid was questioned by Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials for the fifth time since raids were conducted on his properties. The officials questioned him for around three hours regarding his alleged disproportionate assets today. According to an official, Vaid is yet to submit records of some of his properties.

Earlier in March, the Vigilance Bureau had launched an investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of Vaid, who is also a former bureaucrat. During the raids, the officials had searched his residence and other properties and sought records for nearly 10 properties linked to Vaid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Vaid had submitted records for some of the properties. He had yet to submit records for the remaining properties. He had been instructed to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on May 8 with the required records.