Vigilance starts probe into illegal control of village common land

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 16

The Economic Offences (EO) wing of the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, has commenced an inquiry into unlawful possession of loh/langar (village common) land in more than half a dozen villages in the district and development of illegal colonies on this land in active connivance with officials of Revenue Department as well as those of GLADA (Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority) and Municipal Corporation for village lands lying outside and within city limits, respectively.

After a complaint lodged by city-based activist Rachpal Singh Gabria to Punjab Chief Minister, along with Principal Secretaries of Local Bodies and Housing/Urban Development Departments, was marked to VB by CMO (Chief Minister’s Office), an official of the rank of DSP in the EO wing had recorded the statement of the complainant here on January 9.

Purpose of probe Sources in the VB indicated that the purpose of the probe was to expose the unholy nexus of officials of Revenue Department, GLADA and MC, along with political leaders, which was instrumental in unlawful possession on village common land against SC orders and then allowed development of colonies and construction on land meant for community use.

In his complaint to the government, Gabria alleged that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ruled while disposing of a petition in August 1968 that leh/langar land lying in Garib Nagri, Sangowal, Threeke, Khanpur, Brahmin Maajra, Jaspal Bangar and Lohara villages in this district belonged to Waqf Board, and being village common land, could not be sold, leased out, mortgaged and neither could any construction be raised on this land by any private person or government agency.

“The HC orders were upheld by the Apex Court in an appeal in January 1980 and thereafter acting on the directions of Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management (in December 2020) the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, had issued instructions to all revenue officials (tehsildars, naib tehsildars and sub-registrars) in the district not to register any sale deeds pertaining to these chunks of loh/langar land while also asking the government departments to desist from allotment of this land, in whatsoever manner, to any individual or institution,” said the complainant quoting orders of the court and the district authorities.

Gabria alleged that the land mafia and unscrupulous developers, however, connived with GLADA and MC officials, took unlawful possession of some of these loh/langar lands and carved out colonies where plots of 50 and 100 square yards each were sold to gullible people, mostly those belonging to economically weaker sections.

“At some places half-hearted action was taken both by GLADA and MC officials and structures were demolished but it failed to have any deterrent effect and illegal development of colonies continued,” he said.