Vigilance wing initiates probe into irregularities at Municipal Council

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 30

The Vigilance wing of the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government has initiated a probe into a complaint made by a social activist months ago regarding alleged inefficient functioning of various sections at the local office of the Municipal Council.

Wasteful utilisation of grants and funds for development works, use of poor and inferior quality materials used by contractors for construction of roads and drains, and unconcern of the civic body towards instructions given by higher authorities regarding encroachment of roads, streets and government property, were cited as major irregularities. These will now be probed by Malerkotla Addition Deputy Commissioner (General) as desired by the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Bodies Department, Punjab Government.

Perusal of a communiqué addressed to the Malerkotla ADC (G) revealed that Raj Kumar Sharma, a social activist who is also the brand ambassador of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, had been bringing serious irregularities in functioning of various wings of the civic body into the notice of senior functionaries for a very long time, but all his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“I have already met Secretary of Local Bodies Ajoy Sharma twice, minister Balkar Singh Sidhu and Director, Local Bodies. Besides giving well drafted suggestions for streamlining the functioning of the civic body, I discussed salient points with them. But I am sad that all representations have proven futile,” reads a paragraph of the complaint made to the Vigilance Department of the Local Bodies a few months ago. Sharma alleged in the complaint that the residents of the town were made to suffer due to the administration and unconcern of the personnel of the civic body.

The social activist further alleged that public money worth crores of rupees had been wasted due to the alleged nexus between the contractors and the personnel, who normally make final payments without verifying quality of the materials used for the construction of roads, drains and other infrastructure.

“The complainant has levelled serious allegations about frauds committed in works undertaken by the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council and also the performance of the staff. As per orders of the Director, Local Bodies, Punjab Government, it is advised that inquiry regarding the complaint be made according to rules and guidelines and the complainant be updated about the outcome,” the Chief Vigilance Officer had advised the ADC (G) Malerkotla.

Showing satisfaction on the concern of the Chief Vigilance Officer, Sharma has urged the concerned authorities to consider pictures, videos and other pieces of evidence regarding his claims at the time of inquiry.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi