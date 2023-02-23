Village industries board holds awareness camp at Khakat

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 22

An awareness camp under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme was organised by the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board at Hi –Tech International at Khakat village near Sahnewal today. Chairman of the board, Inderjeet Singh Mann, inaugurated the camp.

Mann said the camp has been specifically organised for the youths of the village and surrounding areas.

“The camp will educate the youth to begin their careers in an independent manner. Such camps shall be soon organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Young boys and girls of the villages can avail the benefits of subsidy from Khadi Udyog to begin their projects in the right manner,” he added.

MLAs Rajinder Pal Kaur Cheena, Daljeet Singh Grewal, Hardeep Singh Mundian, SDMs Ashok Prashar and SDM Manjeet Kaur also informed about the projects being provided by the board under the programme.

“The exodus of the youth to foreign lands is mainly because of rampant unemployment in the state. The disgruntled ones have also fallen prey to the drug menace. A door-to-door awareness campaign shall be initiated to make the youth aware about the opportunities being provided by the udyog so that they may think about having a career in this field,” one of the speakers said.