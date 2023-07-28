Village residents send aid to flood victims

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, July 27

Some residents of Pawa Khagat village have chipped in to send aid to those affected by the recent deluge triggered by incessant downpour in the region.

“We are supplying 15 tonnes of fodder, 350 ration kits, 800 boxes of water, 1,000 mosquito nets and medicines to those affected by the recent floods,” one of the villagers said. He rued, “Even though the flood victims have received some government aid, too, but it is not enough to fulfil their immediate needs.”

“It is our duty to help those in need. The residents affected by the floods are literally starving for food, clothes, water, medicine and animal fodder. We have formed a group of volunteers in our village. The volunteers go door to door to collect articles of daily use to be distributed among those affected,” one of them added.

“Since we are not looking for media attention, we are not going to name any volunteer,” one of them said another good Samaritan.