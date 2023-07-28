Village residents send aid to flood victims

Sahnewal, July 27
Some residents of Pawa Khagat village have chipped in to send aid to those affected by the recent deluge triggered by incessant downpour in the region.
“We are supplying 15 tonnes of fodder, 350 ration kits, 800 boxes of water, 1,000 mosquito nets and medicines to those affected by the recent floods,” one of the villagers said. He rued, “Even though the flood victims have received some government aid, too, but it is not enough to fulfil their immediate needs.”
“It is our duty to help those in need. The residents affected by the floods are literally starving for food, clothes, water, medicine and animal fodder. We have formed a group of volunteers in our village. The volunteers go door to door to collect articles of daily use to be distributed among those affected,” one of them added.
“Since we are not looking for media attention, we are not going to name any volunteer,” one of them said another good Samaritan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...