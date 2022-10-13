Villager booked for abduction

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Sunny, a resident of Karma village in Ferozepur district, under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC for his alleged involvement in the abduction of a 15-year-old girl residing in Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Tajpur Road. The father of the girl had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard, in which he said his daughter had left home on October 6 and had not returned since then. He said he suspected that Sunny might have abducted his daughter on the pretext of marrying her. OC

Man booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: The police have booked Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Gaunsgarh village, under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC on the complaint of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Subhash Nagar Colony. The complainant told the police that he had signed an agreement for the purchase of a piece of land (2 kanal 10 marla) from the suspect in Gaunsgarh village after paying an earnest money of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, Lakhbir sold the land to someone else and refused to refund the money paid by the complainant in advance. OC

One nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Ludhiana: The police arrested Gurpreet, alias Gopi, a resident of Lehri Nagar, Mundian Khurd, and seized 20 gram of heroin from his possession on Wednesday. The police said the suspect was riding a scooter when he was signalled to stop at a naka at the T-point of Mundian Khurd. “He stopped his two-wheeler a near the check-point and made an attempt to take a U-turn. However, the police caught hold of him and his search yielded 20 gram of heroin,” the police said. The suspect has been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and his vehicle has been impounded.